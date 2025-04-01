Jonas Urbig News: Gives up two goals in win

Urbig registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Urbig continues to play as the starter due to Manuel Neuer's absence due to a calf injury, but the results haven't been all that encouraging. Through four appearances between the Bundesliga and the UCL, Urbig has given up six goals while keeping just one clean sheet and recording 10 saves. He's going to have a decent floor because he plays for Bayern, but his numbers haven't exactly been good.