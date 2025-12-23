Urbig was rarely tested in Bayern's large win against Heidenheim on Sunday but delivered a crucial stop with the score still 2-0, shutting the door on Heidenheim's best chance to keep the match competitive. The goalie stayed composed in possession as Bayern built patiently from the back and managed his box cleanly on the few deliveries that arrived. With Bayern dominating the ball, his job was largely about positioning and decision making rather than volume. Urbig featured three times for the Bavarians this season, keeping a clean sheet in every single game, highlighting how valuable he can be as the backup to Manuel Neuer.