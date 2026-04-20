Jonas Urbig News: Lets in two
Urbig registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.
Urbig got the start Sunday with Manuel Neuer getting the day to rest, He allowed two goals while making five saves during the win that secured the Bundesliga title. In the 10 league games played, the keeper conceded just nine goals, making 19 saves and securing four clean sheets as a second string keeper.
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