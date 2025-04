Urbig recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

For the clean sheet at Heidenheim, all Urbig needed to do was save Sirlord Conteh's lone shot on goal. Up next for Bayern Munich is FSV Mainz 05 on April 26. If Manuel Neuer (calf) continues to be out, Urbig is expected to be Bayern's goalkeeper against Mainz.