Jonas Urbig News: Makes third straight league start

Urbig kept a clean sheet while making five saves during Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Urbig helped Bayern to all three points by shutting out Wolfsburg on Saturday. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for 12 saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first since March. With the league wrapped up, Urbig could find himself in goal for a fourth straight Bundesliga fixture during next week's season finale against Koln.