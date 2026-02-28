Jonas Urbig News: No saves in win over BVB
Urbig allowed two goals without making a save during Saturday's 3-2 win over Dortmund.
Urbig allowed a goal in each half but was backed with three second half goals as Bayern came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for four saves over his last three appearances as he fills in for the injured Manuel Neuer. Urbig and Bayern have a home clash with Gladbach on Friday.
