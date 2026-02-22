Jonas Urbig News: Only one save
Urbig registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Urbig got the win during Saturday's clash, but it's hard to say that win was because of him. He stopped just one of the three shots he faced while his team gave him three goals of support. That sort of offensive support meant Urbig had some freedom despite a mediocre overall showing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Urbig See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Urbig See More