Jonas Urbig News: Only one save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Urbig registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Urbig got the win during Saturday's clash, but it's hard to say that win was because of him. He stopped just one of the three shots he faced while his team gave him three goals of support. That sort of offensive support meant Urbig had some freedom despite a mediocre overall showing.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Urbig
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Adam Zdroik
320 days ago