Jonas Urbig News: Records clean sheet
Urbig had three saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.
Urbig recorded his first ever Champions League clean sheet Tuesday as Bayern Munich eased into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win (5-0 aggregate) over Bayer Leverkusen. In three appearances (two starts) across all competitions in relief of Manuel Neuer (calf), the FC Koln-loanee has made five saves and three clearances while conceding three goals. Urbig's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin in Bundesliga play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now