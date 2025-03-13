Jonas Urbig News: Records clean sheet

Urbig had three saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Urbig recorded his first ever Champions League clean sheet Tuesday as Bayern Munich eased into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win (5-0 aggregate) over Bayer Leverkusen. In three appearances (two starts) across all competitions in relief of Manuel Neuer (calf), the FC Koln-loanee has made five saves and three clearances while conceding three goals. Urbig's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin in Bundesliga play.