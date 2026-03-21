Jonas Urbig News: Registers clean sheet
Urbig registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Union Berlin.
Urbig secured his fourth clean sheet of the campaign. He has now recorded five saves and three clearances across the last four games. He is likely to start against SC Freiburg next week, with Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich injured.
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