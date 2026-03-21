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Jonas Urbig News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Urbig registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Union Berlin.

Urbig secured his fourth clean sheet of the campaign. He has now recorded five saves and three clearances across the last four games. He is likely to start against SC Freiburg next week, with Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich injured.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
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