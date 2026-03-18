Jonas Urbig headshot

Jonas Urbig News: Starting against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 11:53am

Urbig (head) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Atalanta.

Urbig has recovered from his concussion in time after some late testing ahead of Wednesday's match, starting in net immediately after the goalie scare. He should remain as the starter until Manuel Neuer (calf) is back fit, as the club is still with two injured keepers, leaving Leonard Prescott as the backup for now.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
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