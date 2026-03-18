Jonas Urbig News: Starting against Atalanta
Urbig (head) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Atalanta.
Urbig has recovered from his concussion in time after some late testing ahead of Wednesday's match, starting in net immediately after the goalie scare. He should remain as the starter until Manuel Neuer (calf) is back fit, as the club is still with two injured keepers, leaving Leonard Prescott as the backup for now.
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