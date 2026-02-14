Jonas Urbig News: Three saves in halftime appearance

Urbig made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Werder Bremen.

After Manuel Neuer was withdrawn at halftime with a precautionary concern, Jonas Urbig stepped in and handled the busier half, as all three shots on target came after the break, and he managed to save all of them. The goalkeeper could feature against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday, though it remains to be seen whether coach Vincent Kompany will use him to preserve a fully fit Neuer for the important Der Klassiker against their title rivals Broussia Dortmund the following week or hand the veteran goalkeeper the start again.