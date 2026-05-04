Jonas Urbig headshot

Jonas Urbig News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Urbig had two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Urbig stopped just two of the five shots he faced during Saturday's draw. It's a disappointing result to say the least, against lower-table opposition only stopping two shots and allowing three goals. Urbig is still a bit raw, as he continues to get used to the Bundesliga there will be occasional poor games, even if he's very talented.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
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