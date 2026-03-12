Jonas Wind Injury: Back in contention

Wind (thigh) will be in the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to new coach Dieter Hecking. "Jonas, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be traveling with us to Hoffenheim, even if he still misses a few training sessions. Still, it's a quality that can do us good, even if he is not yet at 100 percent."

Wind has been out of action since late November with a thigh injury, but the striker returned to full team training this week and will travel with the squad for Saturday's matchup against Hoffenheim. He is not fully match fit yet, though he could still be an option off the bench if called upon. That said, Wind could eventually fight his way back into the starting XI under new head coach Dieter Hecking.