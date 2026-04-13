Jonas Wind Injury: Could miss rest of season

Wind (thigh) could miss the rest of the season with a fiber tear in his thigh, according to Ronald Hermstein of Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Wind went down last week with an injury and was already expected to miss around three to four weeks. However, it appears his injury is worse than first expected, as he will now likely miss four to five weeks, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy. He will for sure not be back until May, and with only three games left after that, a return will be close. The good news is that if they do fall into the relegation battle and a playoff spot, he is likely to return and help the club for that contest.