Jonas Wind Injury: Nearly out for Season

Wind (thigh) will miss Saturday's clash against St. Pauli but could potentially return for the relegation playoff should Wolfsburg finish 16th, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Wind is very far away and could become an alternative, provided we avoid relegation."

Wind's absence for the final regular season fixture is another blow for a Wolfsburg side already dealing with multiple injury concerns heading into a crucial weekend. Manager Dieter Hecking's comments suggest a return for the relegation playoff is not out of the question, giving the club some hope of having the forward available should they need to navigate the two-legged tie. His potential availability for the playoff could prove significant given the stakes involved.