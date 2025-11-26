Wind will be out for a decent spell of time moving forward, as the forward underwent the knife Wednesday to receive surgery on his thigh. Unfortunately, he will miss a decent spell of time due to the injury, at least missing a few months and being out until at least February. This is a rough loss for the club, as they will lose their backup forward, starting in three of his eight appearances this season. Mohammed Amoura should remain the starting forward, although Dzenan Pejcinovic should earn more time due to Wind's absence.