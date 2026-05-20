Jonas Wind Injury: Second leg return possible

Wind (thigh) will miss Thursday's relegation playoff first leg against Paderborn but could potentially return for Monday's second leg, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Fischer and Wind could possibly be there Monday."

Wind has been absent for several weeks with an undisclosed issue, and the first leg of the playoff arrives too soon for him to be considered. His potential return for Monday's second leg would give Wolfsburg a significant attacking boost at a critical stage, with the club hopeful of having him available should the tie remain in the balance heading into the decisive fixture.