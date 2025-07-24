Jonas Wind Injury: Struggling with muscle issue

Wind has not trained the past two days due to a muscular injury, according to the Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Wind participated in a friendly for 45 minutes the other day, but appears to be facing some drawbacks after taking the field, with the forward suffering from muscle problems. He has been held out of training the past two days due to the issues, but not much more is known, leaving a return date up in the air. He has around a month before the start of the season, likely to return by then unless this is a serious injury or he sees a setback.