Jonas Wind Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Wind (muscular) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt and will likely be sidelined for some time, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "It doesn't look good for Wind. Jonas will be out for a while, as he has suffered another muscle injury."

Wind did not train this week due to a muscle injury, leaving him ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt and likely sidelined for several weeks. The forward had started the last two matches, scoring one goal, so his absence could be felt, with Dzenan Pejcinovic expected to start up front in his place.