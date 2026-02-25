Jonas Wind Injury: Trains partially Tuesday

Wind (thigh) did some parts of team training Tuesday for the first time since his surgery, according to Kicker.

Wind still has work to do before he is fully cleared for team training, as the striker only took part in select portions of Tuesday's session. That said, this marks a real step forward for the Danish forward, since it was the first time he had been seen on the training pitch following the serious thigh injury that required surgery in late November. He is expected to need several more weeks before he is truly back in the mix, and his status for the stretch run remains uncertain, especially considering he had mostly been operating as a bench option prior to the setback.