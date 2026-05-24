Jonas Wind News: Back for second leg

Wind (thigh) has been cleared and is fit for Monday's second leg against Paderborn, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "All of them are fit to play except for Patrick."

Wind had missed Thursday's first leg as he continued his recovery from a thigh issue, but his clearance for the second leg is a timely attacking boost for Wolfsburg heading into such a high-stakes relegation playoff fixture. Getting the Danish striker available gives coach Hecking another important option up front as the wolves push for a Bundesliga survival on Monday.