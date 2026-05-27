Jonas Wind News: Departs Wolfsburg

Wind is out of contract with Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Wind is set for an offseason of searching for a new club, as the forward ends his time with Wolfsburg, as his contract runs out, and they are relegated. He was a minor part in their last season, as injuries knocked him out for 21 games, only starting in five of his 11 appearances while earning a goal. He did show some decent value the season before with nine goals and three assists in 31 appearances, so a return to the Bundesliga could be looming for the Danish forward.