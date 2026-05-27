Jonas Wind headshot

Jonas Wind News: Departs Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Wind is out of contract with Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Wind is set for an offseason of searching for a new club, as the forward ends his time with Wolfsburg, as his contract runs out, and they are relegated. He was a minor part in their last season, as injuries knocked him out for 21 games, only starting in five of his 11 appearances while earning a goal. He did show some decent value the season before with nine goals and three assists in 31 appearances, so a return to the Bundesliga could be looming for the Danish forward.

Jonas Wind
 Free Agent
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