Jonas Wind News: No shots on target in draw

Wind registered four shots (none on goal) and created two chances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Wind was not at his most effective Saturday. Wolfburg's lead striker did win six of the seven duels he engaged in, but was unable to place any shots on target. Unsurprisingly he was subbed after 63 minutes. From 23 appearances (15 starts) he has scored eight and created three assists, it has been seven Bundesliga matches since he last found the net.