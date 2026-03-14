Jonas Wind News: Returns to bench

Wind (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.

Wind returns to the bench for Saturday's matchup against Hoffenheim after recovering from a thigh injury that had kept him out since late November. The striker resumed full team training this week and traveled with the squad but is eased back into action as a substitute option. That said, he will hope to build fitness and eventually fight his way back into the starting XI under new coach Dieter Hecking.