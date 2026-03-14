Jonas Wind News: Returns to bench
Wind (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Wind returns to the bench for Saturday's matchup against Hoffenheim after recovering from a thigh injury that had kept him out since late November. The striker resumed full team training this week and traveled with the squad but is eased back into action as a substitute option. That said, he will hope to build fitness and eventually fight his way back into the starting XI under new coach Dieter Hecking.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now