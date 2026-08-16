Jonathan Asp-Jensen Injury: Uncertain for season opener

Asp-Jensen's availability for Monday's match against Elche remains uncertain, according to La Opinion de Coruna.

Asp-Jensen has yet to rejoin group training, an absence that also kept him out of the club's Teresa Herrera Trophy match against Real Madrid, leaving real doubt about whether he'll be ready in time for the league opener. Even in the event he is cleared to feature, he isn't expected to be a regular starter given his standing in the squad. Asp-Jensen is expected to be reassessed as Deportivo finalizes its squad for Monday's match.