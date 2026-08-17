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Jonathan Asp-Jensen News: Starting in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Asp-Jensen (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Monday's match against Elche.

Asp-Jensen was a game-time call for this season opener since he hadn't joined full training, but the Danish playmaker will not only be available, but he'll also start. He'll play as the primary playmaker in a 5-3-2 tactical system, sitting slightly ahead of the central midfield pairing of Lorenzo Amatucci and Mario Soriano Carreno.

Jonathan Asp-Jensen
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