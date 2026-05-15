Jonathan Bamba Injury: Questionable again

Bamba was listed as questionable for Saturday's visit to Montreal for reasons not related to injury.

Bamba is one of Chicago's more dynamic wide attackers, capable of creating danger and contributing directly in the final third, and a potential new absence is a big worry for the club, with the attacker already missing a few games this year due to personal reasons. Without further detail from the team, it's difficult to tell if Bamba will play in upcoming contests. Maren Haile-Selassie and Robin Lod could see increased time in his place if required.