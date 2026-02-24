Jonathan Bamba Injury: Training Tuesday

Bamba (lower body) was back in training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Bamba is seeing some progress this week as he returns to the training field, joined by some other teammates to begin the week. This is a major gain for the club if he can play the next contest, starting in 35 of his 37 appearances last campaign. Once he is fit, he will look to see the field immediately and top his 11-goal contributions from the last season.