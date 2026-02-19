Jonathan Bamba Injury: Uncertain for Saturday

Bamba is questionable for Saturday's trip to Houston Dynamo due to an undisclosed reason, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Bamba could be out for the start of the 2026 season, meaning a potential blow to the team's attacking power after he featured in every game of the 2025 campaign, in which he scored six times and provided five assists. The left winger may see his playing time limited if he's dealing with an injury, with Maren Haile-Selassie benefiting from his absence with increased minutes.