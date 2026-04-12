Jonathan Bamba headshot

Jonathan Bamba News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bamba assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Bamba would come up with an assist Sunday, finding Maren Haile-Selassie in the 13th minute for the lone goal of the match. This gives Bamba his third straight game with a goal contribution, earning one goal and two assists during that span. He continues a decent start to the season, already with four goal contributions in six appearances.

Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire
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