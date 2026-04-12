Jonathan Bamba News: Another goal contribution

Bamba assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Bamba would come up with an assist Sunday, finding Maren Haile-Selassie in the 13th minute for the lone goal of the match. This gives Bamba his third straight game with a goal contribution, earning one goal and two assists during that span. He continues a decent start to the season, already with four goal contributions in six appearances.