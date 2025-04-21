Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Bamba headshot

Jonathan Bamba News: Assists in 3-2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Bamba assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus FC Cincinnati.

Bamba picked up his fourth assist of the season as he linked up with Hugo Cuypers to bring the game back to 1-1. He attempted four shots in the game, his most of the season, but was unable to get any on target, and he created three chances, his most in the last seven games.

Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire
