Jonathan Bamba News: Assists on match winner

Bamba took four shots (one on target), created two chances, and assisted on the match winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Nashville SC. He also drew five fouls and committed three fouls.

Bamba delivered an inch-perfect ball to the back post to set up the game's only goal in the first minute. The assist was Bamba's first of the season, and he now has a goal contribution in back-to-back appearances. He's heating up at the right time and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's juicy home fixture with Atlanta United.