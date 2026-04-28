Jonathan Bamba News: Back in training

Bamba (personal) took part in Tuesday's practice after being away from the team for the past two weeks, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Bamba's potential return in upcoming fixtures would imply a big boost to the squad, with the midfielder previously seeing a lot of action on the left wing. He has scored two goals and delivered two assists over six MLS starts this season. His inclusion in the initial squad would push Puso Dithejane back to a bench spot going forward.