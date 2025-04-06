Jonathan Bamba News: Nets first MLS goal
Bamba scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.
Bamba opened the scoring in the 32nd minute while tying for the team-high with three shots in the match. The goal was the first in MLS for Bamba as he's combined for three shots and seven crosses over his last three starts.
