Jonathan Bamba News: On bench Saturday
Bamba (personal) is on the bench for Saturday's contest versus Cincinnati.
Bamba could play a role again following his two-game absence in league play, offering a solid alternative to Robin Lod on the left flank. The Ivorian was in great form before getting hurt, having scored or assisted in each of his latest three starts. He'll try to make an impact off the bench before pushing for an increased role in the next fixtures.
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