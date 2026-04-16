Jonathan Bamba News: Out due to personal reasons

Bamba is not with the team ahead of Saturday's visit to Cincinnati while he attends to a personal matter in France, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Bamba has been Chicago's main left winger this year, scoring two goals and a team-high two assists during the MLS campaign. Thus, his absence will limit the attacking potential of a squad that could struggle to find a similar option, perhaps deploying either Philip Zinckernagel or Maren Haile-Selassie on the left flank and giving an opportunity to the Open Cup standout Jason Shokalook up front. As for Bamba, there's still uncertainty about when he'll be available again.