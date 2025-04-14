Jonathan Bamba News: Records three shots
Bamba had three shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Bamba played the full 90 Sunday but couldn't find a breakthrough in the stalemate against Miami, with two of his three shots finding the target but not the back of the net. He did see a goal contribution last match and will look for another soon, with four in eight appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now