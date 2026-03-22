Jonathan Bamba News: Scores go-ahead goal
Bamba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.
Bamba scored the go-ahead goal for Chicago early in the second half and this eventually would be the winning goal. The midfielder is unlikely to be able to convert on just one shot against Nashville SC, a team which has only given up two goals so far this MLS season.
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