Jonathan Bamba headshot

Jonathan Bamba News: Scores opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Bamba scored a goal off two shots (one on target) during Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Bamba made his season debut after missing the opener and started his campaign with the right foot as he appeared at the right place to slot home a cross from the right in the 27th minute. After a relatively quiet first year with Chicago, the experienced attacker will hope this is the start of better things to come.

Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire
