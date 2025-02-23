Jonathan Bamba News: Two assists in Chicago debut

Bamba assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Columbus Crew.

Bamba got his Chicago career off to a great start as he recorded two assists in his first 22 minutes in a Fire uniform. He also recorded five chances created and three crosses, proving those assists weren't just a fluke. After a great debut versus one of the league's best teams, Bamba's future in the MLS looks bright.