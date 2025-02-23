Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Bamba headshot

Jonathan Bamba News: Two assists in Chicago debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Bamba assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Columbus Crew.

Bamba got his Chicago career off to a great start as he recorded two assists in his first 22 minutes in a Fire uniform. He also recorded five chances created and three crosses, proving those assists weren't just a fluke. After a great debut versus one of the league's best teams, Bamba's future in the MLS looks bright.

Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now