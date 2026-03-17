Jonathan Bell News: First goal with new club

Bell scored one goal, created two chances and won both his tackle attempts in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Salt Lake.

Bell was making his first start for Austin Saturday and paid immediate dividends to his manager by scoring their only goal of the match. After playing only one minute in each of his first two appearances with Austin, the defender has now played 62 and 70 minutes respectively over his last two. In those two games the defender has one goal and five tackles won. Bell should be locked into the starting lineup from here out.