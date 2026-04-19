Jonathan Bell headshot

Jonathan Bell News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bell scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Toronto FC.

Bell capitalised on the chaos after a throw in and netted the opener in the 29th minute. He recorded 40 passes and also made four clearances and an interception. He has now netted in two of his three starts this campaign.

Jonathan Bell
Austin FC
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