Jonathan Bell News: Standout defensive performance

Bell led the Seattle defensive effort Saturday with 10 clearances, though they fell 1-0 to St. Louis City. The central defender also registered two blocks over his 90 minutes of play. Bell has now started and played the full 90 minuets in three successive fixtures. Over that span, he's managed 18 clearances and four interceptions without being cautioned.