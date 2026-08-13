Jonathan Bell News: Unused sub in return
Bell (pelvis) was an unused substitute in Thursday's 6-5 penalty shootout Leagues Cup win over Club America, confirming he is back fit, according to the club.
Bell had been dealing with a pubis injury, an uncommon designation involving the pubic symphysis that can be stubborn if not managed carefully. His inclusion in the matchday squad now confirms he has recovered, giving Austin FC back a versatile option capable of covering multiple positions.
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