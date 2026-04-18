Jonathan Bond Injury: Subs off at halftime in win

Bond left the field after suffering an eye injury in the first 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Orlando City, according to manager Ben Olsen, Bayou City Soccer reports.

Bond barely had a chance to produce before being surprisingly replaced by Jimmy Maurer in the weekend matchup. The starting goalkeeper is now questionable for upcoming games, with the severity of the issue still unclear. The event of a serious blow for Bond would lead to a change in Houston's goal, with Maurer currently favored to fill in if required.