Jonathan Bond News: Allows three in loss

Bond made two saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Montreal.

Bond had another rough game here as he got beaten twice during a two-minute span in the first half and then once more during the second frame. The goalkeeper wasn't at fault for any of the goals but the fact that he had more goals allowed than saves for the second consecutive game definitely hurt his fantasy output. With nine goals conceded over his last four starts, Bond will try to bounce back during Jun. 25 visit to Minnesota.