Jonathan Bond headshot

Jonathan Bond News: Below-average debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Bond had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Bond was less-than-stellar against Colorado on Saturday. The English international conceded two goals, made just one save, zero diving saves, and tallied negative 0.58 goals prevented. This game was Bond's first for Houston since coming to the club from Watford, and he will look to have a better performance against Austin next Sunday.

Jonathan Bond
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
