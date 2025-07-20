Jonathan Bond News: Calm outing against Philly

Bond had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Bond made only one save against Philadelphia on Saturday, a crucial stop from a close-range powerful header in the 84th minute to preserve the result. He also handled crosses well and showed improved command of his area throughout the second half when Philly was pushing forward. Bond has now made 16 appearances this season and secured five clean sheets. The goalie is only three clean sheets away from his career high with LA Galaxy from the 2022 season and will look to reduce that gap against his former team on Friday.