Jonathan Bond News: Clean sheet victory

Bond had one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over New York City FC.

Bond earned an easy clean sheet Wednesday, making just a save against NYCFC. Since returning to MLS, he has allowed 10 goals in eight league appearance, however has kept four clean sheets with 22 saves in the process. The keeper will face off with Sporting Kansas City for the next match on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.