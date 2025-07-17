Jonathan Bond News: Concedes three in loss

Bond made four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Bond made four saves, including a one-v-one stop on Mathias Laborda in the fourth minute, but ended conceding three goals. Despite a commendable reaction to the initial onslaught, Houston's defensive frailties left him vulnerable. Bond could have been a hero after stopping Brian White's penalty, but the rebound fell to the forward, who scored into the empty net. The result dropped Houston to just two wins in their last seven matches, and Bond will aim to show a better figure and secure a sixth clean sheet in the league against Philadelphia on Saturday.